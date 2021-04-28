TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Commerzbank downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

