Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 151,224 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $111,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Nasdaq by 751.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.38 and a twelve month high of $163.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

