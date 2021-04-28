Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

