TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Position Reduced by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.06% of TrueBlue worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBI opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

