General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

