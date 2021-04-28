Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

