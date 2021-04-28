Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.75). Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

