iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.