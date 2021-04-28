Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

