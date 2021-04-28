The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Trimmed by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $54,581,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

