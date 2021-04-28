Summit Partners L P Has $91.88 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Summit Partners L P raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,560,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks comprises 14.7% of Summit Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Partners L P owned approximately 0.12% of A10 Networks worth $91,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,395,000 after acquiring an additional 241,625 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 996,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,621,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 415,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $708.38 million, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

