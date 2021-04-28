Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,502,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,796. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20.

