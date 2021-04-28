Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. 53,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,050. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

