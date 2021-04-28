Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $658,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 85,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,928. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

