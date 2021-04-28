Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

