Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.98. 981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,886. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

