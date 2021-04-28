Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 4,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,441. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,559,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vector Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

