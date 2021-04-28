Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $276.74. 18,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,169. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

