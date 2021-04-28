Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics makes up 1.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $37,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $729,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,838. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

