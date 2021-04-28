The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Shares Up 3.3%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.08. 102,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 315,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12.

The Very Good Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

