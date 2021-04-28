CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.05.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

