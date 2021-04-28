Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 47,157 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,157 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 49.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,780 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 168.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.