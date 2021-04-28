Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,153 shares of company stock worth $62,230,749 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $704.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,415.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $683.15 and a 200-day moving average of $651.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

