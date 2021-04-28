AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.44

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $61.39, with a volume of 6938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Get AerCap alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -233.23 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.