Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.93

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 1118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

