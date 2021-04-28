Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.00

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 11524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

