Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

