Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 93,594 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,594 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 354,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. 34,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

