Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,225,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.64. 11,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,796. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

