Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.48. 14,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $245.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.83 and a 200 day moving average of $479.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

