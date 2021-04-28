WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.990-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.19. 5,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

