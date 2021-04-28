First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. First Bancorp updated its Q1 guidance to $0.99 EPS.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. 875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,624. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

