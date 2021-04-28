Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

LBAI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,682. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

