HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. 28,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of -61.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

