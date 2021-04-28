Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Miller Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLR stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

