Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1,017.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $70.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

