Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,217,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.