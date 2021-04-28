Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

