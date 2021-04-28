Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

