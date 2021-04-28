Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.750-7.050 EPS.

Shares of EFX opened at $234.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.90. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.64 and a 12-month high of $234.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

