Short Interest in OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Rises By 240.0%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OMQS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.