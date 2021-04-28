Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Increases By 225.0%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.737 dividend. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

