Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 36.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after purchasing an additional 256,895 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 81.7% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

