InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,803 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. InMode comprises about 3.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

InMode stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.