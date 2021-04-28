Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $294.78 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,965.07 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.