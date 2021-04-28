Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Napco Security Technologies worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,326,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSSC opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

