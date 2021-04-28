Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Green Dot worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Green Dot by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

