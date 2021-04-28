Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for approximately 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Glaukos stock opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

