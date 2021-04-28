Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stake Reduced by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,525 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

