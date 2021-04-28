Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000.

BIPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

